Help Gov’t Deal With Critical Issues Abroad – Akufo-Addo To CFR

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inaugurated the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) Ghana, a think tank whose aim is to enhance the advancement of Ghana’s foreign policy, and her relations within the comity of nations.

Speaking at the inauguration on Tuesday, 26th February, 2019, President Akufo-Addo noted that the aims and objectives of Ghana’s foreign policy derive from the now-entrenched values of attachment to democracy, respect for individual liberties and human rights, the rule of law and the principles of democratic accountability.

“Our over-arching national goal is to develop rapidly, within a democratic framework, a modern, industrialised economy, which engages with the world on the basis of things we make, and not on the export of raw materials, and which creates a society of opportunities for our young people, enabling them to live productively in dignity,” the President said.

Ghana, he said, has, over the last two and a half decades, managed to build an enviable reputation as a peaceful and stable country, and a beacon of democracy in our region and on the continent.

“It is in our collective interest that we do everything we can to preserve this hard-won reputation, and attract the investments that will facilitate the structural transformation of our economy, so central to the future prosperity and stability of our country. Our foreign policy is an extension of our aims, achieved through the vehicle of good neighbourliness, which seeks friendship with all nations who seek our friendship and partnership in furtherance of these aims,” President Akufo-Addo explained.

President of the Council, Ambassador D. K. Osei, indicated CFR-Ghana is to mobilize the rich and profound pool of Ghanaian experts in international relations, peace and security issues to place their expertise, experience and knowledge at the disposal of the government, international organizations, the public, academia and all those who seek to understand better foreign policy issues and choices of the current times.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, in a brief remark challenged the Council to ensure that it ropes in experts from all sectors of the Ghanaian body politic to tap into their rich resources in order to promote Ghana’s international image. She assured the Council that the Foreign ministry would endeavour to work closely with the Council to make their work successful.

Membership of the Council

Members of the newly constituted Council on Foreign Relations Ghana are

Ambassadors D. K. Osei (President of the Council), Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere (Vice President of the Council). The remaining are Kojo Bentsi-Enchill, Esq., Brigadier-General Francis Asiedu Agyemfira, Abraham Aghozc, Esq., Kwaku Sakyi-Addo, Egbert Faibille, Jnr., Esq, Ambassador Lawrence R.A. Satuh, Dr. Linda Akua Opongmaa Darkwa, Ambassador Kwame Tenkorang, Ambassador Mrs. Maureen Amematekpor, Abraham Agbozo, Colonel Festus Boahen Aboagye (RTD), Ambassador Yaw Odei Osei, Dr. Linda Skua Opongmaa Darkwa, Ambassador Mrs. Nana Bema Kumi, Ambassador William Awinador-Kanyirige, Kojo Benti-Enchill, and Ambassador Mrs. Edith Hazel.

Background to CFRG

Discussions for the establishment of the Council on Foreign Relations Ghana as a Think-Tank on Ghana’s foreign policy and international relations modelled on similar well-established Think-Tanks such as the Council of Foreign Relations in the US and Chatham House in the United Kingdom, started in 2008-2009 when Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere, then serving as Ghana’s Ambassador to Cote d’Ivoire floated the idea with a number of like-minded Ghanaians including Ambassador D. K. Osei, Ambassador Anan Cato, former Ghana High Commissioner to Canada and the United Kingdom and J. K. Mensah, former Director General of the Research Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations.

After months of consultations, the Council On Foreign Relations was duly registered as a private company limited by guarantee under the name – Council on Foreign Relations on February 23, 2011. The Founding members of the cOuncil, who constituted the first members of the Executive Council were Ambassadors D. K. Osei, Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere, Kojo Bentsi-Enchill, Esq., Brigadier-General Francis Asiedu Agyemfira, Abraham Aghozc, Esq., Kwaku Sakyi-Addo, Egbert Faibille, Jnr., Esq, Ambassador Lawrence R.A. Satuh and Dr. Linda Akua Opongmaa Darkwa.

The Council was not able to take off and fulfill its aims and objectives after its registration in 2011. In the ensuing years, as global events unfolded with no informed and educated public discourse from veritable experts in diplomacy and international affairs, the need for the revival of the council became more pressing.

Renewed discussions initiated by Ambassadors D. K. Osei, Kwame Tenkorang and Kabral Blay-Amihere, in 2018 have resulted in the second chapter of the Council, an enlargement of the original Executive Council and the adoption of the name, Council On Foreign Relations -Ghana to distinguish it from other existing Councils in the world.

