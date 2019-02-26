Minister Inspects Structures In North-East Region

Dan Soko

The Northern Regional Minister who doubles as the caretaker of the North-East Region, Salifu Saeed, has inspected some existing structures in the capital of North-East Region to kick-start the operational activities of the region.

The minister was of the view that the existing structures located in Nalerigu could be used as temporary offices for the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to start working before permanent structures are built for the region.

President Akufo-Addo announced Nalerigu as the regional capital of the North-East Region.

The newly created regions are expected to receive GH¢20 million for development.

Mr. Saeed stated that the purpose of the creation of the new regions is to enhance development and, for that matter, “there’s no time to waste” since the region has been created.

He assured the people of North-East Region that more developmental projects will be allocated to the region to close the gap between the North Region and North-East Region.

The 62nd Independence Day celebration will be held at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in the Northern Region.

This was disclosed when the minister paid a courtesy call on the Nayiri, Naa Bohugu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, King of Mamprugu, at his palace at Nalerigu.
Naa Bohugu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga thanked the minister and the president for the creation of the North-East region.

He assured the minister that his palace will support the Regional Coordinating Council(RCC) in any form for the development of the newly created region.

The Nayiri said he will allocate lands for government for any developmental project in the region for the development of the area.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu



