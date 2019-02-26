Ayawaso Probe: 30 Persons Conveyed To Brempong’s House To Distribute Food

DSP Abena Benewaa
DISTRICT CRIME Officer of East Legon District Police Command, DSP Abena Benewaa, has indicated that on the day of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election shooting incident, she met about 30 persons at the residence of the NDC parliamentary candidate, Delali Kwasi Brempong.
DSP Benewaa made this known on Tuesday, February 26, when she appeared before the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry probing the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election shooting incident.
She said she had gone to the residence following an alleged shooting incident.
According to her, she was told the 30 persons were from Kasoa, Weija, Mamobi and Nima, respectively.
She told the commission that they were, according to information she gathered, brought in to assist the parliamentary candidate, Mr. Brempong.
DSP Benewaa explained that the 30 persons were expected to distribute food and water to polling agents and party members who had come to support the parliamentary candidate.
Her account is contrary to claims that some persons were transported from across the country to Mr. Brempong’s La Bawaleshie-based residence to allegedly cause disturbances during the election, which was won by NPP’s Lydia Seyram Alhassan on January 31, 2019.
Injuries
Also, she disclosed that out of the eight persons who were arrested by National Security SWAT Team on that day and taken the East Legon Police, seven persons were injured.
This account also contradicts earlier report by the police administration that six persons were injured as a result of the shooting incident.
Confirmation
She told the commission also that when she visited Mr. Brempong’s residence, she saw bullet marks on a red pick-up, metal containers and two trees.
This testimony supports earlier claim made before the commission by Mr. Brempong.
The shooting incident allegedly occurred at the residence of Mr. Brempong on January 31, 2019, during the by-election.
BY Melvin Tarlue
