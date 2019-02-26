Ayawaso Probe: School Kids Collected Bullets

Dan Soko

DSP Abena Benewaa

IT HAS emerged that two male pupils of the La Bawaleshie Presbyterian Junior High School collected two spent shields of an ammunition on the day of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election shooting incident.

DSP Abena Benewaa, the East Legon District Police Crime Officer, made this known on Tuesday, February 26, when she appeared before the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry probing the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election shooting incident.

She said the kids gave the shields to her when she visited the La Bawaleshie Park, where she thought was the scene of the shooting incident.

According to her, she was with one Detective Inspector Sulley Jallo on that day and the kids reportedly aged between 12 and 13 were the ones who led them to the actual scene of the incident which was the residence of the NDC oarliamentary candidate, Delali Kwasi Brempong.

She said the kids told them that they picked up the shields from the school park after the “men” had left.

Asked whether she had contacts to the kids, she said they gave her details of their teacher but not telephone details because they did not have telephones.

Also, she said the chief of Wala in Accra was with a collection of spent shields on that day but he refused to give the collection to the police.

She claimed when she got to Mr. Brempong’s residence, she was told some masked men had visited the residence.

BY Melvin Tarlue



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ayawaso Probe: School Kids Collected Bullets

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 30 Persons Conveyed To Brempong’s House To Distribute Food

February 26, 2019

Minister Inspects Structures In North-East Region

February 26, 2019

Help Gov’t Deal With Critical Issues Abroad – Akufo-Addo To CFR

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Vigilantes Are Landguards

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Thanked God For Surviving 4 Bullets

February 26, 2019

A Dirge For The Police And Law Enforcement Agencies In Ghana

February 26, 2019

Stakeholders Urged To Invest In Domestic Tourism

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

Esso heaps praise on Grant for his modernize coaching style

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!