Ayawaso Probe: School Kids Collected Bullets

DSP Abena Benewaa
IT HAS emerged that two male pupils of the La Bawaleshie Presbyterian Junior High School collected two spent shields of an ammunition on the day of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election shooting incident.
DSP Abena Benewaa, the East Legon District Police Crime Officer, made this known on Tuesday, February 26, when she appeared before the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry probing the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election shooting incident.
She said the kids gave the shields to her when she visited the La Bawaleshie Park, where she thought was the scene of the shooting incident.
According to her, she was with one Detective Inspector Sulley Jallo on that day and the kids reportedly aged between 12 and 13 were the ones who led them to the actual scene of the incident which was the residence of the NDC oarliamentary candidate, Delali Kwasi Brempong.
She said the kids told them that they picked up the shields from the school park after the “men” had left.
Asked whether she had contacts to the kids, she said they gave her details of their teacher but not telephone details because they did not have telephones.
Also, she said the chief of Wala in Accra was with a collection of spent shields on that day but he refused to give the collection to the police.
She claimed when she got to Mr. Brempong’s residence, she was told some masked men had visited the residence.
BY Melvin Tarlue
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Here are the capitals of the newly created regions
- Ahmed Suale Came To My House Jittering—Nyantakyi
- National Folklore Board Signs Contract To Protect Folklore
- 'I condemn Nana B for slapping Sammy Gyamfi' - Failed NPP Youth Organizer
- You Have Surprised Me, Ex-President Mahama!
- Menaye shades Asamoah Gyan with photo of Muntari and son plus 'DNA' caption
- Date For 2019 BECE Revised
- Manasseh Azure Awuni exposes corrupt female appointee at Jubilee House
- This is how angry man punished rat for chewing his phone charger
- Step mum who left boy’s hand to rot after cutting it sentenced
- Asamoah Gyan is a disgrace; must be ashamed of himself now – Ghanaians
- FLASHBACK: I'll die for NAM 1 because of his money - Willi Roi
- VIDEO: Anokye Supremo’s body finally arrives in Ghana
- I did not justify 'bloody widow' placards – Sam George sets record straight
- Takoradi: Audio Tape Exposes Arrested Kidnapper
- Hear Ye the Truth, the Family of the Late Tiger Eye PI Journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale
- 3 reasons why a first degree is not valued in Ghana anymore
- Nkoranza NPP youth defect to NDC over Techiman capital
- Huge Crowd At Agyarko’s Funeral
- Police Make Headway In Anas Boy’s Murder
- Concerned Police Officer Writes To The President
- Asabke Breaks Down In Court, Afoko Expresses Outrage
- LIVE UPDATES: Ghana vs Mali (U-20 AFCON)
- FLASHBACK: Jesus' second coming may never happen – Willi Roi
- I exchanged phones with Okyeame Kwame for a week – wife reveals
- Ahead Of 2020 Elections: NPP Activist Dares Mahama To Put His Family At The Battlefront
- GES Directive For WR School Heads
- Pretty Lady Who Just Graduated Dies In Car Crash Few Days To Her Wedding
- Public Workers To Enjoy Digitised Payments From July
- Chantelle Asante rocks her baby bump on Instagram!
- Volta Region Erupts For John Mahama
- Ghana Post MD, New Board Members Meet Asantehene Otumfuo
- Kotoko Shops For Holding Midfielder
- Corporal Punishment: Compliance On Ban Needs More Than ‘Threat’ Of Sanction
- Body of football player Emliano Sala found in plane wreckage
- Kaneshie Complex Now Befits Azumah Stature …Sports Minister
- U20 AFCON: Ghanaian media descend massively on Jimmy Corbblah after disappointing defeat to Mali
- Nana Addo In USA For National Cathedral Fundraiser [Photos]
- Twum Boafo Returns Cash To EOCO
- Treat your hair well — Deputy NSS Boss slams Hanna Bissiw's 'Atiwa Forest'
- Video: DJ Switch thrills African leaders at AU event in Ethiopia
- Kotoko Wrestles Habib From Ashgold
Click Here to Comment on this Article