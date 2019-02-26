100,000 Housing Units Coming

A MEMORANDUM of Understanding signifying the commencement of a 100,000 Housing units project has been signed.

The deal is between Sidre EPCM Yatirim Turism A.S, a Turkish Company and HS Kodana Company Limited, a construction company.

The deal has the support of the Government of Ghana.

Over the next four years, the 100,000 units are to be built at Ojobi, around Kasoa in the Central Region.

The Turkish Company is to kickstart the project this year with about 5,000 units.

The project is in line with President Akufo-Addo’s plan to providing affordable housing for lower and middle income earners.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Tuesday in Accra, Deputy Minister of Housing, Freda Prempeh said Ghana needed at least 100,000 housing units each year to address its housing deficit which is in the range two million.

HS Kodana Company is to construct a minimum of 100,000 housing units across the 16 regions of Ghana, said Director of Communications at HS Kodana, Sydney Kofi Ofei-Sah.

He said the Ministry of Works and Housing was in consultation with the Ministry of Finance to issue the two parties with the requisite guarantee of international consequence via a bank or any financial institution agreeable to all stakeholders.

BY Melvin Tarlue