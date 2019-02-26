Assemblies Of God Gets New District Pastor

Rev. Bernard Kojo Asare and his wife, Mrs Asare at the induction ceremony.
The Assemblies of God, (AG) Ghana, has inducted Rev. Bernard Kojo Asare as the new head of the Achimota District.
Rev. Asare takes over from Rev. Joseph Asante who has served in the position till November 25 2018, when Rev. Asare was elected the 5th Achimota District Pastor of Assemblies of God, Ghana.
His new position entails the coordination of activities of the 36 churches and 42 pastors under the district.
He will also be responsible for ensuring the churches and pastors perform their duties as stipulated in the Constitution of the Church and support them where necessary to develop the local churches.
In his inaugural address, Rev. Asare said pastors cannot continue to do things the same way as it was done in the past.
“The church must champion development. Let us rise and be counted, let us gain the general understanding of how things work so that ministry will be meaningful to the lives that we touch,” he added.
He said uniting the churches, developing infrastructure and pulling resources together were some of the things he will be working on in his new position as the head of the district.
“We need to unite the pastors and the churches in the district, we need to pull resources together, so we do more infrastructure development for the church so together we will be able to build a formidable organization,” he added.
Rev Dr. Ernest Birikorang, Regional Superintendent, Accra West Region, in his goodwill message said in every generation God raises people who will serve His purpose according to His will.
He said the Church was counting on Rev. Asare and his team to entrench the already existing order, spiritual renewal and accelerate growth in the Greater Accra West Region.
He said although the work may be challenging, the grace of God will be sufficient for Rev. Asare.
“I am very convinced that the good Lord who has called you to serve His church in this office will also equip you with His grace and all that you need to achieve His purpose for your generation,” he added.
The induction ceremony also saw Rev. Charles Kotey inducted as the District Secretary and Rev. Abraham Oduro, inducted as the District Treasurer.
By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Here are the capitals of the newly created regions
- Ahmed Suale Came To My House Jittering—Nyantakyi
- National Folklore Board Signs Contract To Protect Folklore
- 'I condemn Nana B for slapping Sammy Gyamfi' - Failed NPP Youth Organizer
- You Have Surprised Me, Ex-President Mahama!
- Menaye shades Asamoah Gyan with photo of Muntari and son plus 'DNA' caption
- Date For 2019 BECE Revised
- Manasseh Azure Awuni exposes corrupt female appointee at Jubilee House
- This is how angry man punished rat for chewing his phone charger
- Step mum who left boy’s hand to rot after cutting it sentenced
- Asamoah Gyan is a disgrace; must be ashamed of himself now – Ghanaians
- FLASHBACK: I'll die for NAM 1 because of his money - Willi Roi
- VIDEO: Anokye Supremo’s body finally arrives in Ghana
- I did not justify 'bloody widow' placards – Sam George sets record straight
- Takoradi: Audio Tape Exposes Arrested Kidnapper
- Hear Ye the Truth, the Family of the Late Tiger Eye PI Journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale
- 3 reasons why a first degree is not valued in Ghana anymore
- Nkoranza NPP youth defect to NDC over Techiman capital
- Huge Crowd At Agyarko’s Funeral
- Police Make Headway In Anas Boy’s Murder
- Concerned Police Officer Writes To The President
- Asabke Breaks Down In Court, Afoko Expresses Outrage
- LIVE UPDATES: Ghana vs Mali (U-20 AFCON)
- FLASHBACK: Jesus' second coming may never happen – Willi Roi
- I exchanged phones with Okyeame Kwame for a week – wife reveals
- Ahead Of 2020 Elections: NPP Activist Dares Mahama To Put His Family At The Battlefront
- GES Directive For WR School Heads
- Pretty Lady Who Just Graduated Dies In Car Crash Few Days To Her Wedding
- Public Workers To Enjoy Digitised Payments From July
- Chantelle Asante rocks her baby bump on Instagram!
- Volta Region Erupts For John Mahama
- Ghana Post MD, New Board Members Meet Asantehene Otumfuo
- Kotoko Shops For Holding Midfielder
- Corporal Punishment: Compliance On Ban Needs More Than ‘Threat’ Of Sanction
- Body of football player Emliano Sala found in plane wreckage
- Kaneshie Complex Now Befits Azumah Stature …Sports Minister
- U20 AFCON: Ghanaian media descend massively on Jimmy Corbblah after disappointing defeat to Mali
- Nana Addo In USA For National Cathedral Fundraiser [Photos]
- Twum Boafo Returns Cash To EOCO
- Treat your hair well — Deputy NSS Boss slams Hanna Bissiw's 'Atiwa Forest'
- Video: DJ Switch thrills African leaders at AU event in Ethiopia
- Kotoko Wrestles Habib From Ashgold
Click Here to Comment on this Article