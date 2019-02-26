High Screening Cost Affecting Cervical Cancer Treatment

Dan Soko

Dr. Kwaku Ansah-Opoku

The cost involved in screening for cervical cancer is preventing many women from having the life-saving medical procedure.

Cervical cancer is preventable and routine screening exercise with pap smear gives a higher chance of detecting it early to avoid death. However the cost of a Pap smear test – a procedure to test for cervical cancer in women- for instance, is pegged at GH¢150, an amount most women are unable to afford.

A Pap smear involves collecting cells from your cervix — the lower, narrow end of your uterus that’s at the top of your vagina. Detecting cervical cancer early with a Pap smear gives you a greater chance at a cure.

Obstetrician gynaecologist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Kwaku Ansah-Opoku said lot of women die of cervical cancer due to late detection.

It is reported that in every five hours at least one woman dies of cervical cancer in Ghana.

Speaking at the launch of World Cervical Cancer Day held at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Ansah-Opoku indicated that one of the reasons for the high death is that victims fail to report and fail to do routine checkups.

He expressed worry about the high prevalence of cervical cancer and how it remains the leading cause of death in women in the Ghana.

According to him the numerous cases of cervical cancer is alarming and there is the need to create awareness nationwide to reduce mortality in that area.

“Cervical cancer continues to be the leading cancer when it comes to gynaecology in this country. Close to about more than half of them who come with cervical cancer eventually die because most of them present very late and that is a worrying trend.”

He added that even though cervical cancer is preventable, people in the rural areas are left out due to lack of education.

He called on government to come up with a project that seeks to help broaden the education on cervical cancer.

He also suggested government could add cervical cancer screening to the NHIS to help curb cervical cancer since a lot of women may not be able to afford the cost of screening.

Cervical cancer is caused by a virus called human papillomavirus. The people at risk are mostly people who started having sex very early and with people who have multiple sexual partners.

This year’s World Cervical Cancer day is marked by providing discount on Pap smear test at the Korle Bu Hospital for GH¢80 instead of GH¢150.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ayawaso Probe: School Kids Collected Bullets

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 30 Persons Conveyed To Brempong’s House To Distribute Food

February 26, 2019

Minister Inspects Structures In North-East Region

February 26, 2019

Help Gov’t Deal With Critical Issues Abroad – Akufo-Addo To CFR

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Vigilantes Are Landguards

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Thanked God For Surviving 4 Bullets

February 26, 2019

A Dirge For The Police And Law Enforcement Agencies In Ghana

February 26, 2019

Stakeholders Urged To Invest In Domestic Tourism

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

President receives Kumasi SDG's Declaration

February 25, 2019

It’s too early to be looking for Mahama’s successor – NDC Vice Chairman

February 25, 2019

Hearts of Oak to sign more players

February 25, 2019

‘White people don’t know I’m lying.’ Trevor Noah tricked his Oscar audience with a fake translation

February 25, 2019

VIDEO: Moesha finally discloses what type of surgery she's done for her shape

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!