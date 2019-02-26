Zimbabwe Detains International Labour leader

Kwasi Adu Amankwah
The Zimbabwe Immigration department has detained the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) Africa Secretary General Kwasi Adu Amankwah.
Adu Amankwah arrived in the country on Tuesday morning for an international solidarity meeting with one of ITUC Africa affiliate, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU).
He was however taken into the custody of immigration officials and taken back to Robert Mugabe International Airport just after he had checked into a Harare hotel.
It is not yet clear why he was held but Zimbabwe Information Permanent Secretary, Nick Mangwana say Mr. Amankwah who was being held by the since Tuesday morning, has been released.
There are no details as yet on the conditions of his release.
Fears were now abound that he could be deported, and ITUC had to intervene by urgently writing to President Emmerson Mnanagwa, demanding for the labour leader’s immediate release.
Amankwah is scheduled to meet the Ministry of Labour, the International Labour Organisation and the Employers Confederation of Zimbabwe for an appreciation of the trade union and country obtaining situations.
“This is to bring to your attention that … Adu-Amankwah (a Ghanaian) has been taken from (a local hotel) where he checked in upon arrival…we fear he is being processed for deportation. We, nevertheless, hope this will not be the case,” reads part of the ITUC Africa letter to Mnangagwa, signed by the Deputy Secretary, Adrian Akouete.
“We ask that your government take the necessary steps to ensure that Adu-Amankwah is released and allowed to continue with his mission. The least appropriate thing will be that the ZImbabwe Department of Immigration will tender an unreserved apology for this action and take genuine efforts to prevent future reoccurence,” read part of the ITUC letter.
By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri
