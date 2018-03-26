Brilliant But Needy Boy Needs Support To Further His Education

Kunyiapuo Francis was born on 5th September 1999 to Mr and Mrs Kunyiapuo Bana-eon. Francis through out his life has faced a lot of challenges due to the fact that his family is as penniless as a church mouse.

He lost his mum from the very onset of his life and so had to live all his life with a peasant farmer (his dad).Being the only lucky person in his family to be an educatee, he took his studies seriously and has always been successful in all aspects of his academics.

Mr. Kunyiapuo,who knows not the four corners of a classroom tried his best possible and took his poor struggling boy through his education from primary up to now.

All expenses were from holes,but would holes be able to pay for university? Very pathetic it is. Some people are born gifted in terms of academics but others are super gifted, a clear example is Francis.

Despite attending a deprived Junior school at Piisi (A farming community in wa- upper west Region.),he managed and came out with the best aggregate for the school in 2013 BECE.How wonderful it is! Not being placed to any high school despite passing,a benevolent person, Kunkpe Luke decided to help the poor struggling boy by sending him to Nandom senior high school.

Back at Nandom senior high school, life became tough for Francis as he sometimes had to suffer psychological and emotional traumas due to non-payment of school fees and lack of provisions. He never had his own books. He only depended on his friends and the school library.

Shocking is the fact that despite all these, he still was able to excel when he wrote his final exams (WASSCE). He got 6A's with B3 and B2:in English and Literature respectively. Having been struggling after completion of high school, he decided to involve himself in a teaching service at star-standards international school where he earns something small for his daily bread since;October 2016.

Poor Francis, who has been aspiring to pursue law at the university had no choice but to switch his decision. He applied to Wesley college of education in 2017 but got a shock of his life when he was denied admission.

When the headmistress of Wesley college education was asked as to why the boy was denied admission, she said ." His results made us not to pick him. There is no way any university would deny him admission with his results. We thought he applied to a university, that is the more reason we did not admit him".

Francis,who knew he would not have been able to pay for his fees,had no choice but to idle at home.Another year has come and poor struggling Francis, decided to apply to Wesley college of education.But now, not only there,but also Ashesi university. Francis keeps praying that Ashesi university would not deny him an offer of admission , otherwise he would have to sit home for another year.We are therefore pleading with Ghanaians for financial support so that poor struggling Francis who has the passion for learning would also be able to make it to university.

We would be very grateful with the peanut you will help us with.

Give,give,give and you would be given and rewarded-Musah Abdul Razak Churchill

To support Francis financially kindly contact the following numbers 0508090516/0540940235.

Truncated by Dormuo Aloysius Gonzaga