Lafia Cooking Oil Launched

Avnash Industries Ghana Limited has launched Lafia, its second brand of vegetable cooking oil onto the market.

Lafia, which is available in 25-litre jerrican only, is suitable for bulk oil users.

It's a refined deodorized Palm oil fortified with Vitamin A, and has been processed and packaged to meet international quality control standards.

With the tagline, “Happy Times,” Lafia is expected to make in-roads into every home in the country, especially in the three northern regions of the country.

The cooking oil is locally manufactured at the 500 metric tonnes per day capacity edible oil refinery located near the Tema Harbour in Tema.

“Avnash is introducing this brand strategically in the three regions of Northern Ghana. The product is available for sale in Tamale, Bolgatanga, Wa and the rest of the key towns of the Northern Ghana in two weeks, as the company embarks on a roadshow to introduce the brand to consumers and educate them on the need to patronize Ghana Made products and the health benefits of using wholesome and quality edible oil products,” said the Head of Marketing of Avnash, David Adikah.

The product, he explained, is specially refined and packaged for the good people of the savanna belt of the country which resonates with the message, “This Is Our Own.”

Mr. Adikah indicated that the product, which is being produced with same ingredients with high nutritional properties, would have the same quality as the company's flagship product 'Golden Drop Vegetable Cooking oil.'

He indicated that the product is produced under hygienic conditions and is ISO 22000 Certified.

He also added that Avnash is in the process of acquiring Halal certification for its products.

“We intend to club Golden Drop Consumer packs with Lafia Bulk pack, it's important for us to ride on the wide acceptance currently gained by Golden Drop Cooking Oil among the Ghanaian consuming public,” he added.