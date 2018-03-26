Abusuapanin Jailed For Court

A Sunyani High Court on Wednesday sentenced five elders of Atanofiem Family, including Abusuapanin Adjei Dartey of the Yamfo Kontri Family, to 15 days' imprisonment for contempt of court.

They were also ordered by the court, presided over by Justice Patrick Baayeh, to pay fines between GH¢800 and GH¢1,000 or in default serve additional eight to 10 days in jail.

The convicts are Abusuapanin Adjei Dartey, Okyeame Owusu Acheaw, Opanyin Kwasi Mensah, Opanyin Kofi Nti, Osei Kufour and Obaapanyin Akua Nkrumah.

The sixth person Obaapanyin Ama Ataa was fined GH¢500 due to her age. The convicts are all above 70 years.

The applicant, Nana Gyenfua Pokuaa II, Kontrihemaa of the Yamfo Kontri Family, prayed the court to cite Abusuapanin Adjei Dartey and the five others for contempt of court for disregarding an injunction she placed on Judicial Committee of Yamfo Traditional Council to restrain it from destooling her.

Counsel for the plaintiff, Alex Amponsah of Adom Chambers, told the court that the plaintiff, Nana Gyenfua Pokuaa II was installed as a Kontrihemaa of Yamfo by the late Kontrihene, Nana Boakye Yiadom in 2007 according to traditions and customs.

He asserted that the Abusuapanin wanted to remove her to pave way for him to become the new Kontrihene of Yamfo in violation of the customs and traditions.

He said because the Kontrihemaa objected to his plan to become Kontrihene, he decided to destool her and wrote to the Yamfo Traditional Council to that effect.

The queen mother consequently filed for a court injunction to restrain the Judicial Committee of Yamfo Traditional Council.

But the Abusuapanin wrote to inform her that she was no longer the Kontrihemaa of Yamfo with no stated reasons.

Aggrieved by the Abusuapanin's disregard for the injunction pending before the traditional council, she prayed the high court to cite them for contempt.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Patrick Baayeh said the Abusuapanin violated the traditions, customs, as well as the Chieftaincy Act in the country and accordingly sentenced him and others to prison.

The court also awarded cost of GH¢3,000 against the defendants.

[email protected]

From Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani