Sentencing Of 3 Paddies Deferred By Court

An Accra Circuit Court has deferred the sentencing of three young men who were caught with dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and 47 tablets of drugs suspected to be tramadol.

The two were hauled before the court on three counts of possessing narcotics without lawful authority; to which they all pleaded guilty.

Teye Solomon, 19, a bar attendant; Abubakar Sadik, 18, a motor repairer, and Bismark Essuma, 18, a driver's mate, were arrested at the Achimota Old Station in Accra after police officers on patrol duty picked intelligence that some people were smoking cannabis along the railway line.

Upon reaching the scene, the police met the three and when they were searched, 34 wraps of leaves suspected to be Indian hemp concealed in a black polythene bag were found on Solomon, while a wrap of the same substance was found on Sadik.

The police also found two wraps of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis, as well as 47 tablets of drugs suspected to be tramadol on Essuman.

Having pleaded guilty to the charges of possessing narcotic drugs without lawful authority, they were convicted on their own pleas.

The court, presided over His Honour Mr Aboagye Tandoh, however, deferred the sentencing of the convicts to May 7, 2018.

He also ordered the police to ascertain the exact quantity of the dried leaves and confirm whether the drugs are, indeed, tramadol.

This, he said, will guide him in taking a decision in accordance with the law.

Superintendent of Police Kwaku Bempah told the court that the complainant is General Constable Nii Okai Sampah, a police officer stationed at the Tesano Divisional Headquarters in Accra.

He said on April 15, 2018, the officer and his colleagues were on their patrol duties when they had information that some people were smoking cannabis along the railway line.

Supt Bempah disclosed that upon reaching the spot, the police officers met the convicts and when they searched, the above mentioned substances were found on them.

He told the court that Sadik upon his arrest told the police that he went to the spot to buy cannabis seed to replace his lost hair while Solomon claimed the items were given to him by someone who he can identify when seen.

Another Convicted

Meanwhile, the court has also deferred the sentencing of another convict who pleaded guilty to one count of possessing narcotic without lawful authority.

According to police prosecutor, Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu, the convict, Abdulai Komey, unemployed, was arrested with 318 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

The convict was caught selling the substance to others who were smoking it at the Dansoman Station at Kaneshie in Accra.

He is said to have mentioned one Baba as his supplier but could not lead police to arrest him.

His sentencing has been deferred to May 7, 2018.

By Gibril Abdul Razak