NPP Delegates Conference: Western Region Retains Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Organiser, Women Organiser, Elect 6 New Executives

After a keenly but healthy political campaign for 10 executive positions in the Western Region New Patriotic Party, today, four Incumbent officers were given another mandate to serve with six newly elected officers.
The four regional executives who managed to retain their offices were; Charles Bissue (Secretary), Samuel Kofi Abiaw (Assistant Secretary), Abdul Ganiyu Mohammed (Organiser) and Golly Antwi Bosiako (Women Organiser).
A 2016 First Vice Chairman, Francis Ndede Siah, who contested among three others, for the Chairman position won massively.
The remaining five newly elected regional executives are: Nana Kumi Andah (1st Vice Chair), Ishmael Whajah (2nd Vice Chair), Horma Akasi Mienzah (Treasurer), Benedict Addae (Youth Organiser), and Al- Labib Shaman (NASARA coordinator).
Below are provisional results from the Regional Delegates Conference held today at George Grant University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa.
A total of 498 out of 515 voters cast their vote at the polls.
Chairman
- Etti. 73
- Armah. 160
Francis Ndede Sikh. 233
- O Ankomah. 31
1st Vice Chair
Alberto Takyi 88
Nana Kumi Ansah 185
James Obeng Jnr 135
Abdul Mumin Issah. 42
Mohammed Ben Ali. 46
2nd Vice Chair
Kojo Yiadom Boakye 46
- Gyasi. 42
- Kwallah. 115
- Whajah. 193
- Otoo. 64
- Cobbinah. 39
Secretary
- Bissue. 248
- Acquaah. 61
Okatekyie Amankwaa Afrifa 188
Assistant Secretary
- Woode. 81
Samuel Adu Adjei. 81
Samuel Kofi Abiaw. 184
Organizer
- Yiddana. 7
- Acquah. 81
Abdul Ganiyu Mohammed 230
- Kintoh. 47
Amoabeng Acheampong. 196
Treasurer
- Akufur. 10
- Adjoa Appiah. 195
- Nyantakyi. 73
Horma Akasi Mienzah. 214
Women Organizer
- Antwi Bosiako. 335
- Aidoo. 99
Agnes Naana Amoah. 64
Youth Organizer
Benjamin Paa Kwesi Moses 138
- Bravo. 139
- Kwaw. 78
- Addae. 142
NASARA Coordinator
- Ridwan Ishaq. 34
Onasis Aminu Abubakar. 54
Alhaji Adam Harun Ahmed 73
- Abdul Raman. 106
- Shaman. 152
- Ibrahim-Ahmed. 54
Raymond Kwofie
