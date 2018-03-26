NPP Delegates Conference: Western Region Retains Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Organiser, Women Organiser, Elect 6 New Executives

After a keenly but healthy political campaign for 10 executive positions in the Western Region New Patriotic Party, today, four Incumbent officers were given another mandate to serve with six newly elected officers.

The four regional executives who managed to retain their offices were; Charles Bissue (Secretary), Samuel Kofi Abiaw (Assistant Secretary), Abdul Ganiyu Mohammed (Organiser) and Golly Antwi Bosiako (Women Organiser).

A 2016 First Vice Chairman, Francis Ndede Siah, who contested among three others, for the Chairman position won massively.

The remaining five newly elected regional executives are: Nana Kumi Andah (1st Vice Chair), Ishmael Whajah (2nd Vice Chair), Horma Akasi Mienzah (Treasurer), Benedict Addae (Youth Organiser), and Al- Labib Shaman (NASARA coordinator).

Below are provisional results from the Regional Delegates Conference held today at George Grant University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa.

A total of 498 out of 515 voters cast their vote at the polls.

Chairman

Etti. 73 Armah. 160

Francis Ndede Sikh. 233

O Ankomah. 31

1st Vice Chair

Alberto Takyi 88

Nana Kumi Ansah 185

James Obeng Jnr 135

Abdul Mumin Issah. 42

Mohammed Ben Ali. 46

2nd Vice Chair

Kojo Yiadom Boakye 46

Gyasi. 42

Kwallah. 115

Whajah. 193 Otoo. 64 Cobbinah. 39

Secretary

Bissue. 248 Acquaah. 61

Okatekyie Amankwaa Afrifa 188

Assistant Secretary

Woode. 81

Samuel Adu Adjei. 81

Samuel Kofi Abiaw. 184

Organizer

Yiddana. 7 Acquah. 81

Abdul Ganiyu Mohammed 230

Kintoh. 47

Amoabeng Acheampong. 196

Treasurer

Akufur. 10 Adjoa Appiah. 195 Nyantakyi. 73

Horma Akasi Mienzah. 214

Women Organizer

Antwi Bosiako. 335 Aidoo. 99

Agnes Naana Amoah. 64

Youth Organizer

Benjamin Paa Kwesi Moses 138

Bravo. 139

Kwaw. 78

Addae. 142

NASARA Coordinator

Ridwan Ishaq. 34

Onasis Aminu Abubakar. 54

Alhaji Adam Harun Ahmed 73

Abdul Raman. 106 Shaman. 152 Ibrahim-Ahmed. 54

Raymond Kwofie