Gay Rights: UK Prime Minister Insulted Ghana -Apostle Opoku Onyinah

Chairman of the Church of Pentecost Apostle Professor Opoku Onyina is angry over Britain's gay comments. He believes the poverty of Ghana is the reason this pressure to legalize homosexuality is mounting high.

Apostle Opoku Onyinah says comments by the British prime minister to help legalize homosexuality in Ghana is an insult to Ghanaians. He said “For me, that is an insult to Ghanaians.

Insult to the extent that they are trying to dictate to us [Ghanaians]. It is against the belief of Christians, Muslims, and Traditionalists," he said this in an interview with Joy FM.

The pastor revealed that the reasons why Ghana continues to receive such pressure from the West are clearly because the country is poor and still begging Western leaders for help.

Apostle Onyinah believes government's 'Ghana beyond aid' agenda will go a long way to deal with this issue.

He also stated that, senior law lecturer at the Ghana School of Law is sad about what he terms the chance government is giving to the West to demand Ghana legalizes homosexuality.

Lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning is particularly mad about the recent comments made by a UN official against the stance of the speaker of parliament when it comes to gay rights.

“I am sick and tired of this arrogant bigotry being thrown around by Europeans and because we ourselves are not thinking through these things, we allow them to insult us… poke down upon us and to say anything they like… even Ghanaians don’t seem to appreciate what is happening.” He revealed in an interview with Starr FM.

It all happened when the UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Prof. Philip Alston, says the speaker of parliament does not know what is happening in Ghana when it comes to homosexuality.

The speaker of parliament had earlier revealed that homosexuality is not in Ghana and that it is a strange activity that will not be accepted in the country but the UN official says Ghana's speaker of parliament has no idea of what is happening in Ghana.

According to the UN official, the number of gays and lesbians in Ghana is overwhelming and that enforcing gay rights could help safeguard the interests of the community.

“If you tell me that a man must sleep with a man so as to show his human rights for Ghana, I can assure you that our Parliament is a real micropause of the rule of Ghana. Ghanaians do not support gay rights and nobody is going to make any law that will support this kind of thing,” he revealed to the media after the UN held a fact-finding visit to Ghana about human rights and administrative justice.

His criticism closely follows the speech by the British prime minister, Theresa May, who has pledged UK's resolve to help Ghana and other African countries legalize homosexuality.

Theresa May, during the Commonwealth Heads of State conference in London, revealed that Britain introduced anti-gay laws in Ghana and therefore is prepared to reverse these laws. In the midst of all these pressure, the seat of the presidency is still committed to keeping homosexuality illegal in Ghana

