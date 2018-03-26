Home | News | Kumasi To Host John Mahama And NDC Unity Walk

Kumasi To Host John Mahama And NDC Unity Walk

Dan Soko

The much-talked-about National Democratic Congress' (NDC's) 'Unity Walk' will take off in Kumasi this Saturday.

As expected, party gurus, led by ex-President John Mahama, former ministers of state and NDC Member of Parliament (MPs) will grace the occasion.

The Ashanti regional branch of the NDC has, therefore, entreated its supporters in the region to patronise the event to make it memorable on Saturday.

In a news release, authored by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NDC, Yaw Obimpeh, he said the party is expecting a huge crowd for the event.

He disclosed that the event will start at 6:00am exactly at the Aboabo Post Office and end at the Dogo Moro Park.

He stated that Mr Mahama, who has led all the other unity walks in the other regions, will deliver a powerful message to his party members on the day.

Mr Obimpeh urged non-NDC members, “who are patiently waiting for 2020 to correct their December 2016 mistake to join us.”

The NDC 'Unity Walk' has been labelled by several top members of the party as a clandestine move by Mr Mahama to lead the party for the 2020 polls.

According to them, Mr Mahama is hankering to become the NDC flagbearer again in 2020, hence his decision to come out with the 'Unity Walk' campaign agenda.

These NDC members believe that the 'Unity Walk' is being used to give Mr Mahama undue advantage over other NDC presidential hopefuls.

Interestingly, most of the NDC top members, especially those who are nursing presidential ambitions, have stayed away from the 'Unity Walk' programmes.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

