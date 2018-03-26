Fake Journalists Scandal: GOC Calls For Emergency Board Meeting

The Ghana Olympic Committee has called an emergency executive board meeting for Monday to discuss issues pertaining to Ghana’s participation at the just ended Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

The meeting is expected to address issues concerning the visa racketeering scandal as well as the disappearance of some three Ghanaians who have absconded following the games.

Some 60 Ghanaians who posed as journalists were flagged and subsequently deported from Australia after they were unable to produce concrete evidence to back their claim.

The case has since been referred to National Security for investigations by the Sports Ministry and has led to the suspension of Deputy Sports Minister Pius Hadzide, NSA Director-General Robert Sarfo-Mensah and NSA Board Chairman Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang.

Ghana has been dealt another blow in relation to the Games, with 3 members of the team reported to have absconded from the Games village.