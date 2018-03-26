Arsenal Fans Pay Tribute To Wenger

Arsenal took on West Ham at Emirates Stadium yesterday in the first game since manager Arsene Wenger announced he will be leaving the club at the end of the season, with supporters taking the opportunity to honour the Frenchman.

After more than two decades in charge of the north London club, Wenger is set to depart and there will be a new manager at the helm next season.

Many supporters have criticised Wenger in recent years but today fans have paid tribute to the Frenchman, with many of them wearing shirts or scarves emblazoned with his name.

After being appointed as Arsenal boss in 1996, Wenger enjoyed much success during the early stages of his tenure, winning three Premier League titles and four FA Cups, which encompassed two doubles and an invincible top-flight campaign.

Matters took a significant turn for the worse thereafter, though, as Arsenal went nine years without winning a trophy and, despite three further FA Cup successes in the last four years, Wenger will be moving on.

After the West Ham game, there are just two remaining home fixtures remaining for Wenger as Arsenal boss – against Atletico Madrid and Burnley – and supporters seem determined to give him the best possible send off.