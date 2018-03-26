Drogba Salutes Salah

By scoring against Bournemouth last weekend, Mohamed Salah netted his 30th goal of the season and therefore passed yet another huge milestone in what has been a sensational campaign for the Liverpool forward.

Indeed, the goal saw Salah surpass the great Didier Drogba to become the highest scoring African player in a single Premier League season.

Thankfully, there were no hard feelings from the man nudged down into second place, with Drogba duly sending Salah a special message to celebrate his remarkable feat.

“It was just a matter of days before this guy put my goal record as number one African top scorer to bed,” the former Chelsea striker wrote on Instagram.

“So proud of you little bro. Continue to put our continent as high as you can! Much love and blessings. Like I said before: The best is yet to come.”