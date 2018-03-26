Wa All Stars Is Undergoing A Rebuilding Phase - Oduro Nyarko

The Chief Executive Officer of Wa All Stars, Oduro Nyarko says his outfit is currently undergoing rebuilding phase following the departure of several key players from the club.

The former Premier League winners suffered their sixth defeat of the season after losing 2-0 to Asante Kotoko at the Malik Jabir Park on Sunday in the matchday 9 fixture.

Prior to the season, the Northerners lost several of the key players in the transfer window, which has affected their performance in the league.

And the celebrated football administrator has called on the supporters to be patient after declaring that they rebuilding the team hence they should exercise patience with the team.

"I Think we need to go back to the drawing board and do our homework and treat the matches that come with more seriousness," he said after their defeat to Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

"We failed to take our chances, in the first half we created a lot but we failed to score and in football when you don't take your chances, you opponents get theirs and they score. Kotoko had one chance and it was a goal," he added.

"I think it's part of football. A team that has won the league and a team history can't be compared."

He went on to talk about the departure of several of the club's top players insisting the club is rebuilding with the current crop of players.

"The likes of Ocran, Hafiz and Co all of them have left and so we are now trying to build a new team so the cohesion is not there."

"The team that played today had about five or six new players so they are now trying to gel together."