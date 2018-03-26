Home | News | Wa All Stars Is Undergoing A Rebuilding Phase - Oduro Nyarko

Wa All Stars Is Undergoing A Rebuilding Phase - Oduro Nyarko

Dan Soko
Wa All Stars Is Undergoing A Rebuilding Phase - Oduro Nyarko

The Chief Executive Officer of Wa All Stars, Oduro Nyarko says his outfit is currently undergoing rebuilding phase following the departure of several key players from the club.

The former Premier League winners suffered their sixth defeat of the season after losing 2-0 to Asante Kotoko at the Malik Jabir Park on Sunday in the matchday 9 fixture.

Prior to the season, the Northerners lost several of the key players in the transfer window, which has affected their performance in the league.

And the celebrated football administrator has called on the supporters to be patient after declaring that they rebuilding the team hence they should exercise patience with the team.

"I Think we need to go back to the drawing board and do our homework and treat the matches that come with more seriousness," he said after their defeat to Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

"We failed to take our chances, in the first half we created a lot but we failed to score and in football when you don't take your chances, you opponents get theirs and they score. Kotoko had one chance and it was a goal," he added.

"I think it's part of football. A team that has won the league and a team history can't be compared."

He went on to talk about the departure of several of the club's top players insisting the club is rebuilding with the current crop of players.

"The likes of Ocran, Hafiz and Co all of them have left and so we are now trying to build a new team so the cohesion is not there."

"The team that played today had about five or six new players so they are now trying to gel together."

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

April 06, 2018
I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018
50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

March 27, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web



Paris attack suspect jailed in Belgium

April 23, 2018

Herbert Mensah to the rescue of children with life threatening ailments at KATH

April 23, 2018

Edem encourages King Promise, Patapaa over VGMA snub

April 23, 2018

Coach Kwesi Appiah ends 10-day working visit to England

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo never promised Ghanaians a lean government-Gabby

April 23, 2018

ASCO Pledges Support For Junior Golf   

April 23, 2018

Minister Justifies Election Of MMDCEs

April 23, 2018

Aduana In Tough Group

April 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash

April 21, 2018

Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates

April 21, 2018

LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)

April 21, 2018

Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass

April 21, 2018

Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League

April 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!