Hearts fans attack team bus; beat officials

Dan Soko

Irate Hearts Fansplay videoThe fans threatened to beat the players and officials on board the bus

Some irate fans of Accra Hearts Oak attacked the team on Sunday following their 1-1 drawn game with Bechem United, injuring the Administrative manager, Hackman Aidoo and Public Relations Officer, Kwame Opare Addo in the process.

The fans who are clearly not happy with the club’s performance in the 2017/2018 season, ambushed the team’s bus after the game, threatening to beat the players and officials on board the bus.

The security personnel at the Baba Yara Stadium intervened on time to restore calm and prevent what could have been a bloody situation.

Kwame Opare Addo in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM condemned the attack and called for patience among the fans.

“What happened at the Baba Yara stadium yesterday was unfortunate. We would have received some very bad news today if security wasn't present. I urge the supporters to calm down because I can say for a fact that no player, coach, or management member wants the team to lose”, he said.

Hearts of Oak have failed to record a win in their last three games, losing two and drawing one, conceding 6 goals in the process.

The Phobians currently lies 10th with 1l points from 9 games with hopes of ending the 9-year league drought fading after every matchday.

About the Author:

Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

