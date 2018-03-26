We’re not seeing your promises – Alabi to Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 23 April 2018

Source: Starrfmonline.com

Prof. Joshua Alabi

Prof. Joshua Alabi has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to up the ante because Ghanaians are not feeling his government – 15 months into his rule.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate hopeful believes the president is not in a position to fulfil most of the promises he made before coming to power.

According to the Academic, the New Patriotic Party administration has been fraught with promises upon promises with little action hence Ghana needs a transformational leader to put the country on the right track.

“I’m saying that he [Akufo-Addo] gave us a lot of promises and I’m not seeing them. And for that matter I don’t see how he can take us there, so give me the mantle and I’ll move Ghana to that level,” the former minister told Ghanaweb.

He asked: “Have you seen the factories? Have you seen the one village one dam? They have promised us and have they fulfilled them?”

Prof. Alabi, who is popularly called the ‘Transformer General’ among his contemporaries, noted he has a proven record to buttress the fact that he can lead Ghana out of economic doldrums.

“I have a record of transforming University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA). I’m coming out with practical plans. I’m going to make Ghana a very peaceful and progressive country. Ghanaians need job and we’ll be looking at trade and industry.”

The former MP is optimistic he will win the NDC race ahead of former President John Mahama, Alban Bagbin and Sylvester Mensah when nomination opens.

“I am winning and I’m going to be the flagbearer of the NDC and I’ll be the president of this country,” Prof. Alabi stressed.

Outlining his vision for Ghana, he said he will transform the country into the financial hub of Africa.

“I want to make Ghana the Swiss of Africa – a peaceful country, progressive, a country where Africans can feel free and make Ghana the money hub of Africa to have more resources to invest, then the issue of job creation comes.

“I’m going to set the basic foundation to push Ghana there. I’m not going to build skyscrapers,” Prof. Alabi opined.

The opposition NDC will be electing its flagbearer for Election 2020 in September 2018.

