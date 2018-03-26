FIFA clears Ghana league to continue during 2018 World Cup

World soccer-governing body, FIFA has granted Ghana a special dispensation to continue with the Ghana Premier League and the Division One League during the Russia 2018 World Cup, which kicks off in June.

About the Author: Dan Soko Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

