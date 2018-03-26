Home | News | I am the ‘David’ to kill your ‘Goliath’ NDC - Wontumi

I am the ‘David’ to kill your ‘Goliath’ NDC - Wontumi

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 23 April 2018

Source: adomonline.com

Tumi 99Bernard Antwi Bosiako has been re-elected as the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman

Re-elected Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, has promised to win all 47 parliamentary seats in the Ashanti region for the NPP in the next general elections.

Mr. Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi who was re-elected by popular acclamation at the party’s Congress in Ejura says there’s no one qualified enough to lead this campaign for the party in the region.

He told the party’s supporters that he will guide the NPP to election victory in Ashanti Region by winning all 47 parliamentary seats in 2020.

“I am poised to win all the seats for NPP; I will make sure we capture all the seats the NDC snatched from us in the Ashanti region. I have appetite to win more seats for NPP,” he said.

“I am promising all the 47 parliamentary seats in the Ashanti Region,” he added.

Chairman Wontumi told the party’s sympathizers that he will match the opposition NDC boot-for-boot in his quest to wrestle all seats from them to the admiration of supporters who responded with cheer songs and applause.

Likening himself to young Biblical David who was chosen by God to lead the Israelite against the Philistines, he said he was the chosen one to lead the Ashanti regional NPP to election victory.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

April 06, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018
India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web



Paris attack suspect jailed in Belgium

April 23, 2018

Herbert Mensah to the rescue of children with life threatening ailments at KATH

April 23, 2018

Edem encourages King Promise, Patapaa over VGMA snub

April 23, 2018

Coach Kwesi Appiah ends 10-day working visit to England

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo never promised Ghanaians a lean government-Gabby

April 23, 2018

ASCO Pledges Support For Junior Golf   

April 23, 2018

Minister Justifies Election Of MMDCEs

April 23, 2018

Aduana In Tough Group

April 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash

April 21, 2018

Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates

April 21, 2018

Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League

April 21, 2018

Police, FDA pick up Tramadol dealers in Tamale

April 21, 2018

‘Gov’t clears GHC1 billion out of GHC1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt’ – Akufo-Addo

April 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!