I am the ‘David’ to kill your ‘Goliath’ NDC - Wontumi

General News of Monday, 23 April 2018

Source: adomonline.com

Bernard Antwi Bosiako has been re-elected as the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman

Re-elected Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, has promised to win all 47 parliamentary seats in the Ashanti region for the NPP in the next general elections.

Mr. Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi who was re-elected by popular acclamation at the party’s Congress in Ejura says there’s no one qualified enough to lead this campaign for the party in the region.

He told the party’s supporters that he will guide the NPP to election victory in Ashanti Region by winning all 47 parliamentary seats in 2020.

“I am poised to win all the seats for NPP; I will make sure we capture all the seats the NDC snatched from us in the Ashanti region. I have appetite to win more seats for NPP,” he said.

“I am promising all the 47 parliamentary seats in the Ashanti Region,” he added.

Chairman Wontumi told the party’s sympathizers that he will match the opposition NDC boot-for-boot in his quest to wrestle all seats from them to the admiration of supporters who responded with cheer songs and applause.

Likening himself to young Biblical David who was chosen by God to lead the Israelite against the Philistines, he said he was the chosen one to lead the Ashanti regional NPP to election victory.