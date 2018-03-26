Home | News | GRA begins checking car import duties on roads

Dan Soko

Business News of Monday, 23 April 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

GRA Car Checking At AirportUncustomed vehicles, according to the GRA, would be impounded, after checks.

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) will from today, Monday, 23 April 2018, begin special operations to check whether import duties and all requisite tax payment of vehicles on the roads, have been paid.

The GRA has, therefore, urged vehicle owners to take immediate steps to ensure that the requisite duties and taxes have been paid on their vehicles.

Public Relations Officer of the GRA, Kwesi Bobia Ansah, speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, encouraged vehicle owners to “take your documents of your car along because we’ll stop cars and ask you to show your documents.

“So, we’re appealing to the public to cooperate with the GRA but you can also go to any custom collection and check if you have paid [taxes on your vehicle]. I’m not saying that people have not paid, people have paid, but for those who want to beat the system, you can go to the custom collection office and check and pay if you have not paid.”

