CAF boss to pay courtesy call on Asantehene in Kumasi today

Sports News of Monday, 23 April 2018

Source: ghanacrusader.com

CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad (L)

President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad will pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene on Monday.

The leader of Africa football’s governing body will travel to Kumasi to visit His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace.

The CAF President will arrive in Ghana on Monday at noon and will move straight away to Kumasi to meet the ruler of the Asante Kingdom.

Ahmad is expected to be in Kumasi at 3:30pm to visit the Manhyia Palace, one of the most respected traditional rulers in the world.

He will address the media on arrival at the VVIP area at the airport at 12:15 before moving to meet some high ranking personalities in the capital ahead of his trip to Kumasi.

The FIFA Vice President will address the media in Kumasi in a short media briefing after the event at the Manhyia Palace.

Ahmad’s arrival in Accra on Monday is ahead of an award ceremony that will see him being honoured with a doctorate degree by the University of Professional Studies in Accra –UPSA.

The award ceremony which comes off on Wednesday will see Ahmad becoming the first major international sports personality to receive the award from the highly-rated university known for promoting industry.

The award recognizes Ahmad’s commitment to the promotion of the game in Africa and by extension Ghana, a country he has visited twice since winning the election.

The University of Professional Studies said in its letter to Ahmad: ”The UPSA Management has nominated you for the award of an honorary Doctorate Degree.”

Vice chancellor Prof Abednego Amartey said the university was honoured to present the award to the former Madagascar minister of state.

”Particularly, we are substantially aware of the positive impact you have made in football arena both in Ghana and the internationally,” Prof Amartey said.

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) is a public university that provides both academic and business professional education in Ghana.