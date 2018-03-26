Mahama left 798 staffers – Mac Manu

General News of Monday, 23 April 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Mahama

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo never appointed 998 presidential staffers at the seat of government, Peter Mac Manu, the 2016 Campaign Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said.

According to him, Mr Akufo-Addo appointed a little over 200 staffers in addition to the 798 bequeathed to him by Mr Mahama.

“The impression being created by opponents of the NPP-led government that Mr Akufo-Addo has appointed 998 staffers is and should be disregarded”, he added.

His comments come on the heels of criticism against President Akufo-Addo over the number of staffers at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The president presented the list to parliament in compliance with Section 11 of the Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463), which requires him to submit annually to the house, a report on the staffing of the Office of the President.

Speaking on Ghana Yensom hosted by Chief Jerry Forson on Accra 100.5FM on Monday, 23 April, Mr Mac Manu, who is also a former National Chair of the NPP, said the critics are only seeking to discredit the government for no reason.

“Akufo-Addo inherited 798 from former President John Mahama and employed a little above 200 but it is all over the place that Akufo-Addo employed 998 at the Jubilee House, that is fake news; that is misinformation.

“People are spreading fake news to discredit our government and as a party we have the duty to explain to the public.

“Nana Addo hasn’t employed 998 staffers, that information out there that he has employed 998 staffers is not true.”