Spare us your 'arrogance' - Kwesi Pratt tells Theresa May

General News of Monday, 23 April 2018

Source: peacefmonline.com

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has descended heavily on the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May.

The Prime Minister courted controversy after stating that Britain will help any Commonwealth country wanting to reform anti-gay laws.

Addressing the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, she said “nobody should face persecution or discrimination because of who they are or who they love,” adding, “the UK stands ready to support any Commonwealth member wanting to reform outdated legislation that makes such discrimination possible. The world has changed”

Some critics described her comments as an insult.

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah according to a report filed by Myjoyonline.com condemned Theresa May's comments saying “for me, that is an insult to Ghanaians. Insult to the extent that they [are] trying to dictate to us [Ghanaians]. It is against the belief of Christians, Muslims, and Traditionalists..."

Speaking to the issue, during a panel discussion on Radio Gold's Alhaji and Alhaji, Saturday, Kwesi Pratt asked the UK Prime Minister to "keep your standards and let us keep ours…We don’t need Theresa may to tell us what is moral and what is immoral. What authority does she have to be preaching to us about morality? Look at what they did in Iraq on the basis of a lie by a British prime minister…on the basis of a fabrication they attacked Syria; what is more immoral than that. No British prime minister can teach us morals and they should spare us their arrogance."

