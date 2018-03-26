Home | News | Spare us your 'arrogance' - Kwesi Pratt tells Theresa May

Spare us your 'arrogance' - Kwesi Pratt tells Theresa May

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 23 April 2018

Source: peacefmonline.com

Kwesi Pratt JnrManaging Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has descended heavily on the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May.

The Prime Minister courted controversy after stating that Britain will help any Commonwealth country wanting to reform anti-gay laws.

Addressing the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, she said “nobody should face persecution or discrimination because of who they are or who they love,” adding, “the UK stands ready to support any Commonwealth member wanting to reform outdated legislation that makes such discrimination possible. The world has changed”

Some critics described her comments as an insult.

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah according to a report filed by Myjoyonline.com condemned Theresa May's comments saying “for me, that is an insult to Ghanaians. Insult to the extent that they [are] trying to dictate to us [Ghanaians]. It is against the belief of Christians, Muslims, and Traditionalists..."

Speaking to the issue, during a panel discussion on Radio Gold's Alhaji and Alhaji, Saturday, Kwesi Pratt asked the UK Prime Minister to "keep your standards and let us keep ours…We don’t need Theresa may to tell us what is moral and what is immoral. What authority does she have to be preaching to us about morality? Look at what they did in Iraq on the basis of a lie by a British prime minister…on the basis of a fabrication they attacked Syria; what is more immoral than that. No British prime minister can teach us morals and they should spare us their arrogance."

[embedded content]

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018

Obinim Sticker: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

April 13, 2018

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018

Best Of The Web



Paris attack suspect jailed in Belgium

April 23, 2018

Herbert Mensah to the rescue of children with life threatening ailments at KATH

April 23, 2018

Edem encourages King Promise, Patapaa over VGMA snub

April 23, 2018

Coach Kwesi Appiah ends 10-day working visit to England

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo never promised Ghanaians a lean government-Gabby

April 23, 2018

ASCO Pledges Support For Junior Golf   

April 23, 2018

Minister Justifies Election Of MMDCEs

April 23, 2018

Aduana In Tough Group

April 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash

April 21, 2018

Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates

April 21, 2018

Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League

April 21, 2018

Police, FDA pick up Tramadol dealers in Tamale

April 21, 2018

‘Gov’t clears GHC1 billion out of GHC1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt’ – Akufo-Addo

April 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!