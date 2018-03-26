Home | News | Are the police investigating double pay or ex gratia? Baako asks

Are the police investigating double pay or ex gratia? Baako asks

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 23 April 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Baako NewsfileKweku Baako, Editor-in-Chief - New Crusading Guide

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako says the police must come clear on the subject of their investigation of former appointees accused of receiving double salaries.

“What is it that they are investigating? Some of these updates cannot compromise the investigations overall. It helps also to defuse rumours and speculations,” Kweku Baako stated Saturday on news analysis show, Newsfile on JoyNews TV and Joy FM.

The veteran journalist explained that asking for updates on the investigations does not amount to demanding full disclosure but “I’m asking for some preliminary things to be made public.”

Some appointees in the erstwhile John Mahama administration who were at time Parliamentarians, are being investigated for drawing their salaries on the accounts of the legislature while at the same time, being paid by the Comptroller General.

The justification for Baako’s call stems from the fact that there appear to be several claims against the former appointees prompting the investigations which seemed have caused a further confusion among the public.

Particular reference is the claim by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu to the effect that some of the named former appointees gave two separate bank details with different signatures to draw their salaries on accounts of both the legislature and the executive.

A senior member of the NPP's communications team had earlier alleged some former government appointees did not only receive double pay, they also took double ex gratia.

Mr. Gary Nimako Marfo said there was ample evidence backing his claim, evidence he said would be made public in the not too distant future.

However, regular updates from the investigating authorities would perhaps, sanitise discussions, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako argued.

“That is a disclosure that must be interrogated thoroughly. Is the police dealing with that [double salary] or not? Is it ex gratia they dealing with or not?”

Watch the discussion below:

