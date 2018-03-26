Man flogged by colleague ‘ghetto boys’ for diverting GH¢50 from the sale of wee

General News of Monday, 23 April 2018

Source: mynewsgh.com

The man was tied to a bench and beaten by his colleagues

A young man in early 30s has been given the beatings of his life by his ghetto mates after he was reported to have diverted GH¢50 belonging to the group.

The incident which is believed to have happened at Abesim close to Sunyani the Brong Ahafo Regional Capital was recorded by his colleagues who accused him of selling their Indian hemp worth the stated amount and reportedly squandering the money.

He was said to have after his act, refused to visit the ghetto and went into hiding but was later fished out and subjected to the inhume treatment.

His colleagues claim they were seriously searching for him and when he was later found, he could neither produce the substance he was asked to sell nor the proceeds from the sale of the contraband goods.

This was said to have infuriated the others who from the video, tied him to a bench and flogged him severely with a bunch of canes till his back started bleeding.

Not satisfied with what they had subjected him to, they poured powdered pepper on the wounds he sustained and placed him under the sun while still flogging him as the victim kept pleading for mercy.

In the latter part of the video, they shaved his beard and head while warning him never to conduct himself in such a manner towards members of the group amidst smoking something that appeared like weed.