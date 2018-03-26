Home | News | Ewura Karim and Akua Busia disqualified from UG SRC race

Ewura Karim and Akua Busia disqualified from UG SRC race

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 23 April 2018

Source: Abraham Ananpansah

University Of Ghana17University of Ghana SRC elections has been faced with numerous challenges

One of the most popular and highly anticipated victors of the SRC elections of the University of Ghana, Ewura Adams Karim and Nana Akua Busia have been disqualified from this year's elections, a very authentic source has disclosed.

The 2017/2018 SRC elections has been rife with a lot of controversy from problems with ballot placements of aspirants to courts cases. Latest of such, is a threat of disqualification of one of the most formidable pairs in the keenly contested elections, Ewura Adams Karim and Nana Akua Busia who are rumoured have to been taken off the ballot papers.

According to an anonymous source, the said withdrawal of the students from the elections is as a result of the aspirants' refusal to pay a fine of GHC 1000 to the Dean of Students of the University for hanging banners and pasting posters illegally in the school.

However, legal brains of the student body have expressed their discontention to the said disqualification saying no such authority has been given to the Dean per statutory regulations of the University irrespective of any rules flouted. They stressed that the Constitutional Instrument regarding the elections should be respected.

The news has raptured a lot of anger amongst students and sympathizers of the aspirants some of whom are threatening demonstrations.

All attempts to meet both aspirants have been futile and no formal communique has been released in lieu of the disqualification as hands remain crossed for further probing into the issue.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

