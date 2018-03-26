Home | News | Some NPP aspirants would have jilted the party if it lost the 2016 polls - Minister

Some NPP aspirants would have jilted the party if it lost the 2016 polls - Minister

Dan Soko

Politics of Monday, 23 April 2018

Source: mynewsgh.com

Amidu Chinnia IssahakuAmidu Chinnia Issahaku, Acting Upper West Regional Minister

The Acting Upper West Regional Minister, Mr. Amidu Chinnia Issahaku has been caught in a leaked tape indicating that some of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) executive aspirants from the region would not have nursed the ambition if the party lost power in 2016.

He questioned the loyalty of some of the aspirants he accused of vote-buying wondering where they would have been if the party lost the 2016 general elections to the current opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Deputy Minister who was speaking to a section of party delegates it is gathered, said some people he refused to name are trying to buy their way to victory by dolling out huge sums of money to delegates but warned those he was speaking with to be wary of such persons.

“We don’t want anyone to come and rock the boat, to come and undermine the government. In politics, we have reward people who have suffered. Nobody should come and get it easy because he has more money or whatever. I am sure if the NPP had lost the last elections, some of the people who are contesting now they would not have contested….I am very very sure”, he disclosed.

He reaffirmed that it is because the party has won that most of them are coming to leverage on the victory of the party and make use of the opportunities indicating that he cannot guarantee the loyalty of the others while rooting for one Hafiz Bin Salih as the Upper West Regional Chairman of the party.

“Some of them who say they want to contest Regional Chairmen and other executives, If NPP had lost the 2016 elections they would not have contested. It is because the party has won and people think they are opportunities. I say this because we have to look at who becomes a regional executive and support the President. I am sure if he is chairman he will support the president”, he reinforced.

Dan Soko
