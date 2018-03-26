Home | News | ‘Link curricula to industry' - Akufo-Addo

‘Link curricula to industry' - Akufo-Addo

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 23 April 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Danquah12President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has underscored the need for Africa to design education curricula that are relevant to the skills and needs of the job market.

In his opinion, if this is done, “the greatest challenge for the entire continent,” which remains “the creation of sustainable jobs,” will be resolved.

Delivering the keynote speech at the London School of Economics Africa Summit, on the theme: “Africa at Work: Educated, Employed, Empowered,” on Saturday, 21 April 2018, Nana Akufo-Addo called for a link between academia and the private sector to make jobs easily available for graduates after school.

He said: “The African Union’s Agenda 2063, titled: ‘The Africa We Want,’ calls for an education and skills revolution to meet the human resource needs for inspiring Africa’s socio-economic development. The African Union has, quite correctly, placed high premium on science, technology and innovation as critical ingredients to the achievement of Agenda 2063. All over the world, governments encourage universities to promote technological advancement by investing public funds into research and development (R&D), and stimulate linkages between academia and the private sector.

“We still have a lot of work to do to in these areas. It is time, ladies and gentlemen, to encourage our researchers to think big, and for governments to offer the incentives and extend the protection they need for their inventions.

“Another important sub-theme, which is also critical to our sustainability as a continent, is graduate employability. Studies have shown that investment in human resource is one venture that yields the maximum benefit to any nation. According to the ‘State of Education in Africa Report 2015’, published by the Africa-America Institute, returns on investments in higher education in Africa is 21 percent—the highest in the world. While this is good news for us, as a continent, we should face the very unpleasant fact that, for many of our graduates, a university education no longer guarantees a job.

“We need to make sure that the curricula we offer are relevant to the skills needs of the job market. Our products should have transferable skills, to enable them cope with the realities of the modern-day world of work, which has embraced the digital revolution. In current global dispensations, where universities are becoming entrepreneurial to remain relevant, our universities have to engage more with the private sector.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

April 06, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018

Best Of The Web



Paris attack suspect jailed in Belgium

April 23, 2018

Herbert Mensah to the rescue of children with life threatening ailments at KATH

April 23, 2018

Edem encourages King Promise, Patapaa over VGMA snub

April 23, 2018

Coach Kwesi Appiah ends 10-day working visit to England

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo never promised Ghanaians a lean government-Gabby

April 23, 2018

ASCO Pledges Support For Junior Golf   

April 23, 2018

Minister Justifies Election Of MMDCEs

April 23, 2018

Aduana In Tough Group

April 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash

April 21, 2018

Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates

April 21, 2018

LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)

April 21, 2018

Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass

April 21, 2018

Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League

April 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!