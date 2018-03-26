Home | News | Sports Minister should have been suspended first - Joseph Yamin

Sports Minister should have been suspended first - Joseph Yamin

Dan Soko

Sports News of Monday, 23 April 2018

Source: mynewsgh.com

Joseph Yamin8Former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Joseph Yamin

A former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Joseph Yamin has said justice will not be delivered to the other suspended appointees if President Akufo-Addo fails to suspend the substantive Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah

According to him, Mr Asiamah should have been the first to be suspended following reports of visa racketeering at the Commonwealth Games in Australia where over 50 persons who claimed to be journalists were sent.

According to him, the substantive minister should be aware of all that happened and that if he is not he is probably sleeping on the job and must be sacked indicating that all three who have so far been suspended are perceived Alan Kyeremanteng loyalists who have been victimized.

“The 3 suspended are Alan boys that is why they are victimized. Asiamah is aware of all what happened. And if he is not aware then he is fit to be a Minister. All letters pass through the minister’s office. I have been there before and l was the chairman of the Glasgow Commonwealth Committee”, he disclosed on Kumasi-based Abusua Fm hosted by Kwame Adinkra

He called for thorough investigations into some of the areas especially circumstances under which the country did not qualify for beach games at the Olympics but some participants were taken to Gold Coast to represent Ghana.

“The issues need to be looked at. Ghana did not qualify for Beach games at Olympics but we took people to represent. Broken bicycles were sent to Australia while officials who do not deserve to be there”, he added.

President Akufo-Addo is not stopping at suspending the deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Pius E. Hadzide and the National Sports Authority (NSA) boss pending full-scale investigation over what has come to be termed as ‘visa scandal’, regarding Ghana’s participation in the ongoing Commonwealth games in Australia.

This follows an earlier suspension of the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah, the Chef de Mission and other high-level officials.

