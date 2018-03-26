Home | News | Fidelity Bank will meet GHC400m capital requirement – MD

Fidelity Bank will meet GHC400m capital requirement – MD

Dan Soko

Business News of Monday, 23 April 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Jim Baiden Fidelity MD.jpegJim Baiden, Fidelity Bank MD

Fidelity Bank will meet the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) minimum capital requirement of GHS400m by the 31 December 2018 deadline, the bank’s Managing Director, Jim Baiden, has said.

Speaking to customers and officials of the Bank of Ghana at a customer appreciation dinner in Accra, Mr Baiden said the bank’s current capital position is very close to the new capital requirement.

“I wish to assure our deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana, Elsie, here with us tonight that so far, we haven’t lost sleep at all over the new minimum capital requirement of GHS400million. This is because our current capital position is substantially close to the new minimum capital requirement before the end of year”.

He added that: “Our strong corporate governance systems and our disciplined prudential lending culture ensure that customers’ deposits are safe and we are able to meet our maturing obligations to our customers at all times”.

The assurance comes as local banks plead for an extension of the deadline to 2021.

Some industrial players have advised banks struggling to raise enough capital to meet the new requirement to consider merging with other banks.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018
Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

April 13, 2018
Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

April 06, 2018

Kotoka Airport's $250M Terminal 3 To Serve 1,250 Passengers An Hour

March 27, 2018

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018
I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018

Best Of The Web



Paris attack suspect jailed in Belgium

April 23, 2018

Herbert Mensah to the rescue of children with life threatening ailments at KATH

April 23, 2018

Edem encourages King Promise, Patapaa over VGMA snub

April 23, 2018

Coach Kwesi Appiah ends 10-day working visit to England

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo never promised Ghanaians a lean government-Gabby

April 23, 2018

ASCO Pledges Support For Junior Golf   

April 23, 2018

Minister Justifies Election Of MMDCEs

April 23, 2018

Aduana In Tough Group

April 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash

April 21, 2018

Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates

April 21, 2018

LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)

April 21, 2018

Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass

April 21, 2018

Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League

April 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!