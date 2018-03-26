998 staffers: Numbers don’t matter – Professor Adei

General News of Monday, 23 April 2018

Source: Starrfmonline.com

Professor Stephen Adei

Outspoken academician Professor Stephen Adei has urged Ghanaians to concern themselves with the input and output of the number of staffers at the Jubilee House – seat of government- rather than the large number.

The tall list of Presidential staffers has angered most Ghanaians with many accusing the President and his government of deceit after the NPP complained about the 768 staffers which was maintained by the Mahama administration.

Although some government spokespersons have tried to justify the numbers and attributed the situation to the thick number of civil servants left by the erstwhile Mahama administration, the explanation has failed to suffice. Some notable civil society groups including IMANI Ghana have criticized the numbers saying it is a drain on the national purse.

Speaking to sit-in host of Morning Starr Kwaku Obeng Adjei Monday, Prof. Adei said the number is not as important as the value that will be derived from them.

“On the surface, almost 1000 presidential staffers seems too big. The big questions is, what are they doing? In these things, the numbers per se are not the most important because it’s about input and output. The line of interrogation should be what the number of staffers are producing and not just talk about the numbers. I think Ghanaians must demand accountability,”

Meanwhile, a former Presidential staffer, Dr. Clement Apaak has stated that the number of staffers is an indication that president Akufo-Addo does not care about protecting the public purse.

“Why would you need multiples of technical advisors whiles you have appointed 110 ministers with multiple deputies…I cannot understand why you would need 7-8 technical advisors. Quite clearly, this is not the best way to go by issues,” the NDC MP said.