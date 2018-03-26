Home | News | 998 staffers: Numbers don’t matter – Professor Adei

998 staffers: Numbers don’t matter – Professor Adei

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 23 April 2018

Source: Starrfmonline.com

Professor Stephen Adei PresentationProfessor Stephen Adei

Outspoken academician Professor Stephen Adei has urged Ghanaians to concern themselves with the input and output of the number of staffers at the Jubilee House – seat of government- rather than the large number.

The tall list of Presidential staffers has angered most Ghanaians with many accusing the President and his government of deceit after the NPP complained about the 768 staffers which was maintained by the Mahama administration.

Although some government spokespersons have tried to justify the numbers and attributed the situation to the thick number of civil servants left by the erstwhile Mahama administration, the explanation has failed to suffice. Some notable civil society groups including IMANI Ghana have criticized the numbers saying it is a drain on the national purse.

Speaking to sit-in host of Morning Starr Kwaku Obeng Adjei Monday, Prof. Adei said the number is not as important as the value that will be derived from them.

“On the surface, almost 1000 presidential staffers seems too big. The big questions is, what are they doing? In these things, the numbers per se are not the most important because it’s about input and output. The line of interrogation should be what the number of staffers are producing and not just talk about the numbers. I think Ghanaians must demand accountability,”

Meanwhile, a former Presidential staffer, Dr. Clement Apaak has stated that the number of staffers is an indication that president Akufo-Addo does not care about protecting the public purse.

“Why would you need multiples of technical advisors whiles you have appointed 110 ministers with multiple deputies…I cannot understand why you would need 7-8 technical advisors. Quite clearly, this is not the best way to go by issues,” the NDC MP said.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

April 13, 2018

Best Of The Web



Paris attack suspect jailed in Belgium

April 23, 2018

Herbert Mensah to the rescue of children with life threatening ailments at KATH

April 23, 2018

Edem encourages King Promise, Patapaa over VGMA snub

April 23, 2018

Coach Kwesi Appiah ends 10-day working visit to England

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo never promised Ghanaians a lean government-Gabby

April 23, 2018

ASCO Pledges Support For Junior Golf   

April 23, 2018

Minister Justifies Election Of MMDCEs

April 23, 2018

Aduana In Tough Group

April 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash

April 21, 2018

Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates

April 21, 2018

LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)

April 21, 2018

Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass

April 21, 2018

Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League

April 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!