Home | News | Premier League: List of past winners of the PFA Player of the Year

Premier League: List of past winners of the PFA Player of the Year

Dan Soko

Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only players who won the PFA Player of the Year for two consecutive terms among the 44 stars who have won the award thus far.

Mohammed Salah of Egypt is the latest player to join the list of winners of the most prestigious individual award in the English topflight.

Year PFA Winner Country Club

2018 Mohammed Salah Egypt Liverpool

2017 N’Golo Kante France Chelsea

2016 Riyad Mahrez France Leicester City

2015 Eden Hazard Belgium Chelsea

2014 Luis Suárez Argentine Liverpool

2013 Gareth Bale Wales Tottenham

2012 Robin van Persie Netherlands Manchester United

2011 Gareth Bale Wales Tottenham

2010 Wayne Rooney England Manchester United

2009 Ryan Giggs Wales Manchester United

2008 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Manchester United

2007 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Manchester United

2006 Steven Gerrard England Liverpool

2005 John Terry England Chelsea

2004 Thierry Henry France Arsenal

2003 Thierry Henry France Arsenal

2002 Ruud van Nistelrooy Holland Manchester United

2001 Teddy Sheringham England Manchester United

2000 Roy Keane Irland Manchester United

1999 David Ginola France Tottenham

1998 Dennis Bergkamp Holland Arsenal

1997 Alan Shearer England Newcastle United

1996 Les Ferdinand Great Britain Newcastle United

1995 Alan Shearer Great Britain Blackburn Rovers

1994 Eric Cantona France Manchester United

1993 Paul McGrath Ireland Aston Villa

1992 Gary Pallister England Manchester United

1991 Mark Hughes Wales Manchester United

1990 David Platt England Aston Villa

1989 Mark Hughes Wales Manchester United

1988 John Barnes England Liverpool

1987 Clive Allen England Tottenham

1986 Gary Lineker England Everton

1985 Peter Reid England Everton

1984 Ian Rush Wales Liverpool

1983 Kenny Dalglish Scotland Liverpool

1982 Kevin Keegan England Southampton

1981 John Wark Scotland Ipswich Town

1980 Terry McDermott England Liverpool

1979 Liam Brady Irland Arsenal

1978 Peter Shilton England Nottingham Forest

1977 Andy Gray Scotland Aston Villa

1976 Pat Jennings Northern Ireland Tottenham

1975 Colin Todd England Derby County

1974 Norman Hunter England Leeds United

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

April 13, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

April 06, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web



Paris attack suspect jailed in Belgium

April 23, 2018

Herbert Mensah to the rescue of children with life threatening ailments at KATH

April 23, 2018

Edem encourages King Promise, Patapaa over VGMA snub

April 23, 2018

Coach Kwesi Appiah ends 10-day working visit to England

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo never promised Ghanaians a lean government-Gabby

April 23, 2018

ASCO Pledges Support For Junior Golf   

April 23, 2018

Minister Justifies Election Of MMDCEs

April 23, 2018

Aduana In Tough Group

April 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash

April 21, 2018

Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates

April 21, 2018

LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)

April 21, 2018

Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass

April 21, 2018

Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League

April 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!