Rent Advance: 'Speaker of Parliament Mike Oquaye not in state bungalow'

Dan Soko

The official bungalow of the Speaker of Parliament, Aaron Mike Oquaye, will be released to him in May 2018, Acting Director of Public Affairs in Parliament, Kate Addo has revealed.

The Speaker is also not part of the list of Members of Parliament who are entitled to, and have taken, rent advances.

She explained that at the beginning of every term, members are paid some allowances towards their rent but the Speaker, by virtue of his position, "is not entitled to such an allowance and was, therefore, not paid any such advance."

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye

 

"By statute, the Speaker is not to be paid any rent advance. The Prof Dora Francisca Edu Buandon Presidential Committee on emoluments for article 71 Office Holders contains the same provision," she disclosed in a statement.

The statement added that the Speaker has been allocated an official residence which he uses for official purposes but he is yet to move into the residence since renovation works on the building are not yet complete for full occupancy.

According to the statement, the residence is due to be handed over for full occupancy in May next month.

Media reports indicates that the Speaker included in the list of appointees who had allegedly taken rent advances and still occupying state bungalows.

Dan Soko
