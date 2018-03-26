Home | News | Safe In La Liga: Mubarak Wakaso lauds fans after surviving relegation scare

Safe In La Liga: Mubarak Wakaso lauds fans after surviving relegation scare

Dan Soko

Mubarak Wakaso and his Deportivo Alaves teammates survived relegation from the Spanish La Liga following their win against La Palmas.

Alaves travelled to Las Palmas for their league fixture on Sunday, April 23, a game they won by four goals to nil. Munir El Haddadi opened the scoring for Alaves in the second half after a goalless first half.

El Haddadi grabbed his brace 22 minutes later before Alvaro Medran and Ruben Sobrino made it 4-0 to confirm the club’s stay in La Liga for next season.

READ MORE: Andre & Jordan Ayew crushed by Manchester City

Deportivo Alaves have accumulated 41 points from 34 games. With the last relegation slot occupied by Sulley Muntari’s Deportivo La Coruna on 28 points, Mubarak Wakaso’s team have confirmed safety and will stay in the La Liga for next season.

Ghanaian player Mubarak Wakaso took to his Twitter to thank the fans for their support throughout the season. The Black Stars midfielder wrote:

“Mission finally was completed last night. Thanks to you all especially to the fans we really appreciate your support since day 1”

The 4-0 win for Wakaso confirmed Las Palmas' relegation from the Spanish La Liga. The Ghanaian midfielder who previously played for Las Palmas sent his warm wishes to the club posting:

Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

