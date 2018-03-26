The Best: Albert Adomah named Players' Player of the Season

Ghanaian player Albert Adomah was honoured on Sunday night during Aston Villa FC’s awards night to crown their season.

The awards night which was hosted by Jim White (without a yellow tie) looked nothing like a transfer deadline day with players taking a time off their usual jerseys to rock nice suits for the occasion.

Albert Adomah was named the Players’ Player of the Season, an accolade that confirms his enormous contribution towards Aston Villa FC’s bid to return to the English Premier League.

The English Championship club are 4th on the league table and are still mathematically in the race to finish second for the automatic qualification spot.

Villa have already qualified for the playoffs having accumulated 82 points from 44 games.

Other winners on the night included Keinan Davis who took home the Young Player of the Season award and James Chester who was the Supporters’ Player of the Season.