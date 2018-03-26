Home | News | English Premier League: Alexandre Lacazette meets fan who tattoos his face on his buttocks

English Premier League: Alexandre Lacazette meets fan who tattoos his face on his buttocks

Dan Soko

Arsenal striker Lacazette scored a brace on Sunday against West Ham and that got him a lot of plaudits in a 4-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium.

The French international after a stellar performance which got him to 13 goals the French man greeted his teammates with much delight

READ ALSO:Mohammed Salah wins PFA Player of the Year

He also revealed after the game that he invited the fan who has his face tattooed on his buttocks to watch the game.

Arsenal go on to play Atletico Madrid at the Emirates in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinal.

READ ALSO:Andre & Jordan Ayew crushed by Manchester City

The then move on to playing Manchester United at Old Trafford over the weekend on Sunday 29 April,2018

