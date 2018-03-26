KMA To Launch “Dustbin Project” To Keep The City Clean And Green

The Kumasi metropolitan Assembly (KMA) in their campaign to keep the city clean will soon launch the “Dustbin Project”, a project aimed at providing dustbins placed at vintage locations in the Central Business District (CBD) and other satellite markets in the city, to collect solid waste.

The project, when launched, will solve the unavailability of bins that have been the major challenge in the “Operation Keep the City Clean and Green” campaign launched by the Assembly in 2017, to restore the city back its former glory of “Garden City of West Africa”.

This was hinted by the Mayor of Kumasi, Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi, when the management of VIP Transport Limited donated a garbage compactor truck and four tricycles to the Assembly on Friday April 20, 2018, at the premises of KMA, to support their initiative of keeping the city clean.

The KMA boss said “one of the major problems facing the Assembly in the ‘Operation Keep the City Clean and Green’ is the provision of dustbins in the city to solve the littering. Once dustbins are provided, there will be no excuse for anyone to litter and that is when arrest and prosecution of those who violates the sanitation bye-laws will be strictly enforced”.

“On behalf of Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Ashanti Regional minister, and KMA, we thank you for supporting us in the campaign to keep the city clean with these trucks. We will also ask you to help us with VIP branded dustbins to be placed at your bus terminal and other areas in the city to promote cleanliness, that will in a way promote your business,” Mayor appealed to VIP management.

The Public Affairs Director for VIP Transport Limited, Frimpong Adakabre Manso, commended the Kumasi Mayor for taking such a bold task to make the city free from filth, which has been a major obstacle to the beauty of the city and urged him not to be distracted in the bid to make it clean.

He said the presentation was part of their corporate social responsibility and coincided with their 10th anniversary celebration of their operations in the transport business since 2008.

“As part of our corporate social responsibility, we join the KMA in their quest to restore Kumasi back to its past glory of ‘Garden City of West Africa’, by providing the garbage compactor and four tricycles to collect and dispose of waste in the city. VIP transports 500,000 passengers from Kumasi to Accra every month, an average of 200 buses leaving our terminal from Asafo to Accra every day, so we believe our customers also contribute to the solid waste generation in the city. Therefore, making such donation will go a long way, as our contribution, to control solid waste in the city,” he added.