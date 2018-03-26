Speaker Recalls Parliament For 'Urgent Business'

All 275 MPs are expected back in Parliament following a recall to consider "urgent business".

Without providing any further details, a statement signed by the Speaker Prof. Mike Ocquaye said the MPs are to report on Friday 27 April 2018.

The MPs have been on holiday since March 30, 2018.

The last time Parliament was recalled was in December 2017 when Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mohammed led a demand for an inquiry into the cash-for-seat saga.