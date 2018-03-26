APC, PPP, GCPP, Others Useless – Ernesto Yeboah

A former youth leader of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Enersto Yeboah has challenged the ’smaller Political Parties’ to be proactive on painstaking issues bedeviling the country in recent times.

The leader of the Economic Fighters League (A pressure group) revealed on Homebase Television on Friday 20/4/2018 on the “LENS” evening political prime show.

Mr. Yeboah bemoaned the silence of these smaller parties has assumed a questionable proportion which needs to be interrogated.

He avowed the National Democratic Congress and the closet rivals, the New Patriotic Party are having a ‘nap hour’ due to the dormancy of the other parties who are missing in action in contemporary day politics in the country.

He noted, the NDC lacks the capacity to elucidate on national issues since committing same and similar traces of governance defects during their tenure in government.

The firebrand young politician, asserted in the most subtle way that, though the current Akufo-Addo’s government is struggling in its quest to turn the fortunes of the nation to a rather prosperous pedestal, the NDC lacks the moral authority to act as wise counselors, because they are culpable on some of these negativities since they practiced same foul characters whiles in government between 2009-2016.

Mr Ernesto Yeboah further stated when he took his turn to address several trendy issues which have ravaged the country for months now in diverse analytical position.

Similarly, he was very explicit in answers to most of the stories which was under discussion and admonished the managers of the economy to be proactive in finding lasting solutions to avert them.

He fumed situations where issues play host to NDC and NPP politicking dies artificial death and subsequently prescribed measures to curb it.

He chided the raging much debatable Ghana – US defense deal went through similar verification and was okayed by the NDC in 1998, with a lot of talking points but he is surprised the party has assumed an entrenched position about the current deal (2018) which have been ratified by parliament under the Akufo-Addo’s administration.

However, the prompt injections by the NDC’s representative, Alex Asafo Adjei on the program could not subdued Mr. Yeboah’s exposition and thoughts regarding matters of the major opposition NDC.

He also did not minced words when he deflated and jibes the likes of Convention People’s party, Progressive People’s party , People’s National Convention , All People’s Congress for being inactive and mute on national discourses.

For what seemed as a concern to many Ghanaians.

The Political parties without representations in Parliament are often not heard articulating their stands on trendy and debatable national issues which take centre stage in the public domain.

Meanwhile this has become a source of worry to the masses that have been campaigning and advocating for divergent opinions on national issues by the various registered and gazetted parties in Ghana to enhance national development.