Hearts of Oak Winger Patrick Razak Earn Praises From Board Member

Dan Soko

Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Frank Nelson has applauded winger, Patrick Razak.

The former Premier League champions failed to accept $80,000 from Guinean giant, Horoya FC after expressing their interest in the bulky attacker.

The swift winger has scored three goals for the former Premier League champions in the ongoing campaign.

The former Tamale Utrecht Academy player scored a late goal against Bechem United to salvage a point for the rainbow club and halt a run of two defeats at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

"He’s been a player that we all appreciate. Everybody knows Patrick Razak so there is nothing somebody could do. He has been a good player for Accra Hearts of oak and demonstrated it when he played in the WAFU [Cup-2017," he said.

"At the end of the day, the supporters love him. The supporters will always appreciate that he is in that condition, performing and giving them the goals, they want," he added.

Hearts of Oak will travel to play their bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday in the matchday 1o fixtures.

