CAF President Ahmad Ahmad Arrives In Ghana Ahead Of University Award

The President of the Confederation of African Football Mr Ahmad Ahmad arrived in Accra on Monday ahead of Wednesday's event to award him an honorary doctorate by one of the country’s leading universities.

He was met on arrival by the President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi at the Kotoko International Airport.

Ahmad expressed his gratitude to the African football fraternity for supporting his vision to transform the game.

"If I am here it is because of the support I have had from my colleagues across Africa who have supported my vision for transforming the game," the Malagasy said.

"The work I have done together with my colleagues is what has resulted in this award by the university and I want to them for recognising the work we have done so far."

Mr Ahmad is expected to receive an honorary Doctorate degree from the University for Professional Studies(UPSA) at a ceremony which will be held award at a ceremony on April 25.

Mr Ahmad has been widely praised for the major reforms he has undertaken in football in Africa since becoming the president of CAF about one year ago.

The honorary doctorate award is in recognition of Ahmad’s commitment to the promotion of the football in Africa.

The University of Professional Studies said in its letter to Ahmad: “The UPSA Management has nominated you for the award of an honorary Doctorate Degree.”

During his tenure, CAF has been able to switch Africa’s flagship football competition – Cup of Nations - to June, ending the club-versus-country rows that African players have faced when the competition is played in January in the middle of the European season.

He had also been praised for expanding the tournament to accommodate more countries while providing direct $2.5m financial support for Africa’s five representatives at the World Cup.

CAF’s support for all the federations across Africa has also improved with financial and material support in the form of FieldWiz, an electronic performance and tracking systems for team-sports.

A special focus has also been placed on women’s football with a symposium recently held in Morocco to chart a course for a better future as well as the reforms to the inter-clubs competitions.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

