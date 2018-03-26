Home | News | Asante Kotoko Coach Akakpo Patron Lauds Players Character After Wa All Stars Win

Dan Soko
Deputy coach of Asante Kotoko Akakpo Patron has commended his side's fighting spirit after they picked their first maximum points away on Sunday.

Goals from captain Amos Frimpong and in-form Frederick Boateng helped the Porcupine Warriors defeat Wa All Stars 2-0 on Match Day 9 of the Ghana Premier League at the Malik Jabir Park.

In his post-match interview, coach Patron heaped praises on his charges for showing character, though he condemned the pitch at Wa.

'The pitch is not good for football but sometimes it's not the beauty of the game, it's about fighting very hard and working very hard to get the results' said Akakpo.

'Strategically, what we told the boys went well. In the second half, we came in and a bit of pressure was on us. We tried to get used of the pressure and then we got the second goal' he added.

When quizzed if scoring two goals was the sign that the goal scoring problems of the team is ending, Akakpo Patron replied as thus: 'I said it last time; for goal scoring, it is [an art]; once these boys start scoring…the time will come…it will start changing…it will not come automatically…'

'Gradually, the confidence will be there and then we will keep banging. So, we just hope it will continue'. Akapo Patron also defended his players and rejected the claim that they fell down easily."

'They were not intentionally falling easily, you can see this pitch it's a very hard pitch. It's supposed to be watered before the game but it was not done. Injury situation can occur at any time. As for that, I will not accept that."

Dan Soko
