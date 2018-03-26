Home | News | UCMAS calls for collaboration to expand programme

UCMAS calls for collaboration to expand programme

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 23 April 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Education UCMASCompetitionThe UCMAS programme is currently running as part of the educational curriculum in some schools

The Universal Concept Mental Arithmetic System (UCMAS) Ghana Limited, over the weekend held its sixth national inter-schools' competition with a call on educational stakeholders to collaborate to expand the programme to government schools.

Mr Roger Ohemeng, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UCMAS Ghana Limited, who made the call during a press briefing session, said the programme was an asset that was to help every Ghanaian child to build his brain capability.

Mr Ohemeng, responding to a question on why the programme had not been widely accepted by the government, said a number of attempts had been undertaken to facilitate integration of UCMAS programme into the educational system.

He urged parents to give opportunity to their wards to participate in the upcoming Universal Concept Cup Challenge, scheduled for December this year, and to be hosted in Malaysia.

He said the international competition would expose children from other countries and help them build their self-confidence.

He said UCMAS Ghana was willing to partner with directors of schools to build the confidence levels of children.

The sixth annual inter-schools competition was by pupils aged five to 13 years.

Mr Ohemeng said the UCMAS helped in building healthy ties of friendship among the children as colleagues undergoing mental development, adding that children who could not join this year's competition should be supported to partake in next year's.

Mr Samuel Ntow, the Director of Private Schools at the Ghana Education Service, said the success chalked by UCMAS was incredible.

He said the UCMAS programme had trained many children to exhibit speed and accuracy, confidence, concentration, improved listening skills, comprehension skills, outstanding creativity, photography memory and fantastic arithmetic skills.

He said it was the country's responsibility to provide the needed atmosphere for children to develop mental capability.

He congratulated pupils who represented Ghana at the 2017 international competition and urged all proprietors and parents to enrol their wards in the UCMAS programme to develop their mental abilities.

Mr Ntow said the major challenge for the Ghanaian child was mathematics but indicated that through UCMAS, they could overcome the mathematics phobia.

On her part, Mrs Kirti Gurbani, the Technical Director for UCMAS West Africa, said UCMAS was now present in every region and operating more than 150 centres and more than fifty-five franchisees across the country.

She said the UCMAS programme had been partnered with more than 300 schools, across the country currently running the programme as a school curriculum activity.

She said UCMAS Ghana Limited through its effective patronage and partnership was present in 14 African countries.

"We hope to gradually ensure total brain development, eradicate maths phobia from all Ghanaian children, boost their confidence level, enhance their listening skills, and strengthen their creativity and imagination level for the educational development of Ghana," Mrs Gurbani said.

Pupils and students from various centres competed in different categories; General competition for all students of UCMAS programme, Kindergarten and Basic School, Elementary A upwards, Listening competition and Flashcards competition among others.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Is There A Curse With Winning Big Money In The Lottery?

March 27, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018

Best Of The Web



UDS Begins Africa Leadership Lectures

April 23, 2018

Ex-Cape Verde President Support Calls For Age Limits For African Presidents

April 23, 2018

NHIS PRO Confirms Government Has Cleared 1 Billion Debt

April 23, 2018

3 Police Officers Arrested For Allegedly Renting Out Guns To Armed Robbers

April 23, 2018

Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Wins Big At Nima Excellence Awards

April 23, 2018

La Kingmaker Threatens Suit Against False Peddlers

April 23, 2018

NHIS Service Providers Contradict Akufo-Addo Over Debt Payment

April 23, 2018

National Health Insurance Scheme Not Sustainable – Health Minister Reveals

April 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Mauritanian opposition to contest upcoming polls

April 22, 2018

Controversy over double salary: NDC MP goes wild; dares government

April 21, 2018

Ghana beyond aid is fight for economic emancipation – Bawumia

April 21, 2018

Mobile money interoperability starts on May 10

April 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!