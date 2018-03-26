Akufo-Addo and Bawumia party with Chief Imam

General News of Monday, 23 April 2018

Source: ghanacrusader.com

President Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and others cut the birthday cake with the Chief Imam

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Monday, 23 April 2018, joined the National Chief Imam to celebrate his birthday by cutting his cake in commemoration of his 99th birthday.

Dr Sharubutu, who is a member of the National Peace Council, was born in Old Fadama in Accra on April 23, 1923.

Dr Bawumia in an earlier message prayed for long life for the Islamic leader to continue contributing to national development.

“It is my prayer that the Almighty Allah grants you long life to continue to bless this nation with your wisdom and significant contributions toward national development,” Dr Bawumia said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama also in a Facebook post prayed for Allah to “continue to grant you good health, more wisdom and increase your blessings