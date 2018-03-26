Home | News | Dreams FC 2-0 Aduana Stars - Fire Boys record second defeat

Dreams FC 2-0 Aduana Stars - Fire Boys record second defeat

Dan Soko

Dreams FC now have same points with league leaders Ashgold

Dreams FC proved too strong for Aduana Stars at the Dawu Park after beating them 2-0 in Week 9 of the Ghana Premier League.

Aduana Stars came into the game on the back of the feat they chucked in Africa after becoming only the second Ghanaian side to make it to the group of any CAF competition since 2016.

They were heavily favoured by the bookies to pick the maximum points from the game but Dreams FC had other ideas.

The first half ended in a goalless draw as both sides failed to take advantage of the chances that came their way.

However, the hosts came back from recess with a clear idea to put themselves in a winning position and indeed had the opening through Patrick Arthur in the 52nd minute.

Just as Aduana were pressuring to level the scoreline, they were dealt another blow eight minutes later when Issah Yakubu's low shot beat goalkeeper Joseph Addo at his near post.

The Ghana Premier League champions mounted a late charge on Dreams FC with hope of getting something from the game but the hosts held on to record yet another home win.

