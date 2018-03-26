Home | News | Finance: Under Armour's new sneaker technology is getting more attention than the Curry 4 (UAA)

Finance: Under Armour's new sneaker technology is getting more attention than the Curry 4 (UAA)

Dan Soko
  • Under Armour's HOVR sneaker technology could be even bigger than the Curry 4, according to a Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Trussell.
  • HOVR is easily outpacing the Curry 4 in Google Trends data.
  • Under Armour has been losing market share, and risks falling behind New Balance.
  • Watch Under Armour stock in real time here.

Under Armour's new sneaker technology could be a bigger hit than the Curry 4, according to Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Trussell. The HOVR technology is part of Trussell's optimism on Under Armour, which he upgraded to a "hold" from "sell" in a note sent out to clients on Monday.

The Curry 4 got a lot of attention ahead of its October release. At the time, Jefferies analyst Randal Konik said, "With competitor products aging, we believe Curry 4 will become the #1 sneaker in basketball this year which should also help Under Armour shares rebound."

But Trussell thinks Under Armour's new HOVR technology could be even bigger. HOVR is a physical platform at the bottom of the sneaker, providing additional support and comfort.

nullplay

null

(Deutsche Bank, Google Trends)

"According to Google Trends data, the HOVR launch has garnered higher interest than compared to the release of the Curry 4 in the U.S. and worldwide," Trussell wrote. "We have seen the $140 HOVR Phantom men's sold out in all colorways, while the women's is sold out in most sizes and colorways."

However, Under Armour's ability to grow its HOVR platform remains to be seen. Like any product, "time will tell if the product can scale," Trussell said.

That's going to be especially important for Under Armour, whose stock plunged as much as 80% amid increased competition and swelling inventory since topping out in September 2015.

Trussell's warning comes days after Wedbush analyst Christopher Svezia cautioned Under Armour risks falling into fifth place behind New Balance in the sneaker wars. "Brands like Puma, Reebok, and New Balance appear to be ramping up efforts in areas where Under Armour is present," Svezia said.

Deutsche Bank has a price target of $16 a share for Under Armour, just below where the stock is trading on Monday.

Under Armour shares are up more than 11% this year.

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8293625&type=article&ctxId=3773&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=Under+Armour%27s+new+sneaker+technology+is+getting+more+attention+than+the+Curry+4+%28UAA%29&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Ffinance%2Funder-armours-new-sneaker-technology-is-getting-more-attention-than-the-curry-4-uaa-id8293625.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

April 13, 2018
I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018

Best Of The Web



UDS Begins Africa Leadership Lectures

April 23, 2018

Ex-Cape Verde President Support Calls For Age Limits For African Presidents

April 23, 2018

NHIS PRO Confirms Government Has Cleared 1 Billion Debt

April 23, 2018

3 Police Officers Arrested For Allegedly Renting Out Guns To Armed Robbers

April 23, 2018

Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Wins Big At Nima Excellence Awards

April 23, 2018

La Kingmaker Threatens Suit Against False Peddlers

April 23, 2018

NHIS Service Providers Contradict Akufo-Addo Over Debt Payment

April 23, 2018

National Health Insurance Scheme Not Sustainable – Health Minister Reveals

April 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Mauritanian opposition to contest upcoming polls

April 22, 2018

Controversy over double salary: NDC MP goes wild; dares government

April 21, 2018

Ghana beyond aid is fight for economic emancipation – Bawumia

April 21, 2018

Mobile money interoperability starts on May 10

April 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!